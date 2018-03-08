Only love, no jihad in Kerala case: Supreme Court restores Hadiya's freedom, marriage

The Supreme Court has set aside the Kerala High Court order annulling the marriage of Hadiya in Kerala 'love jihad' case.

The SC said that Hadiya can't be in anyone's custody and she is free to follow her pursuits. “She can complete studies, live with whosoever she wants. Nothing remained for the court to decide after she expressed her will,” an apex court bench said.

The court further added that she can't be compelled to go or live with anyone.

Earlier, Hadiya’s father had told the court that she was being “psychologically and physically abducted”, her father Ashokan told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in response to an affidavit filed by Hadiya.

This over a month after the Supreme Court observed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cannot probe the marital aspect of the Hadiya case.

During the course of the SC hearing, Hadiya has maintained that she voluntarily wanted to be with her husband Shafin Jahan. In January, when Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud asked her about her dreams for the future, she said, "I want freedom."