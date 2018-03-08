App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 08, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Only love, no jihad in Kerala case: Supreme Court restores Hadiya's freedom, marriage

The SC said that Hadiya can't be in anyone's custody and she is free to follow her pursuits. “She can complete studies, live with whosoever she wants. Nothing remained for the court to decide after she expressed her will,” an apex court bench said.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court has set aside the Kerala High Court order annulling the marriage of Hadiya in Kerala 'love jihad' case.

The SC said that Hadiya can't be in anyone's custody and she is free to follow her pursuits. “She can complete studies, live with whosoever she wants. Nothing remained for the court to decide after she expressed her will,” an apex court bench said.

The court further added that she can't be compelled to go or live with anyone.

Earlier, Hadiya’s father had told the court that she was being “psychologically and physically abducted”, her father Ashokan told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in response to an affidavit filed by Hadiya.

This over a month after the Supreme Court observed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cannot probe the marital aspect of the Hadiya case.

During the course of the SC hearing, Hadiya has maintained that she voluntarily wanted to be with her husband Shafin Jahan. In January, when Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud asked her about her dreams for the future, she said, "I want freedom."

Read More

tags #Current Affairs #Hadiya #India #Supreme Court

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC