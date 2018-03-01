App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 26, 2018 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Only India can show right path to world: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, today said that only India can show the right path to the world and everyone should work together for the unity of the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Addressing the 'Rashtroday Sammelan' here in western Uttar Pradesh, Bhagwat said everyone will have to unite for the country.

He said there had been and there will be conspiracies against India's unity, but everyone will have to remain united.

Union ministers from western Uttar Pradesh Mahesh Sharma, Gen V K Singh, Satyapal Singh, and state ministers Chetan Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini were present at the programme.

"All Hindus are one, say with pride we're one. Hindus must unite, this is our duty," Bhagwat said, stressing that if the country remains united, "we can cut through a lot of barriers."

"If we don't remain united, the whole world can take advantage of that," the RSS chief said.

Praising RSS workers, he said more than 1,70,000 volunteers are doing social service and they are willing to lay down their lives in the service of the nation.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

