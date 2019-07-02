App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Only emergency services to remain functional in Mumbai due to heavy rain: State Govt

Several parts of Mumbai received around 100 mm rainfall since July 1 morning, affecting trains and the road traffic

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra government on July 2 said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that has affected the road traffic and railways in the city.

Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains.

“The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation,” Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government, said.

Close
Several parts of Mumbai received around 100 mm rainfall since Monday morning, affecting trains and the road traffic.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #mumbai #Weather

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.