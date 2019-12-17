App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Only bypoll winners to be made Ministers, Cabinet expansion by month-end: B S Yediyurappa

Many aspirants have made a beeline for the Chief Minister, seeking to push their case. The minister for health and family welfare B Sriramulu is keen to get the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on December 17 made it clear that only those MLAs who won the recent bypolls will be made ministers and no one else.

With cabinet expansion on the cards ever since the BJP secured a comfortable majority in the Assembly by winning 12 of the 15 constituencies which went to byelections on December five, hectic lobbying has started for ministerial berths.

Many aspirants have made a beeline for the Chief Minister, seeking to push their case. The minister for health and family welfare B Sriramulu is keen to get the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Close

"We have already said that those who have won the recent assembly byelections will be made ministers. There is no question of making others ministers," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

related news

"I will go to Delhi after December 21 or 22 and get the matter (cabinet expansion) resolved. The oath-taking (by the new ministers) will take place by the end of the month," the Chief Minister added.

The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers, including Chief Minister, of which 18 have been filled.

MLAs G Somashekar Reddy, Murugesh Nirani, Umesh Katti, Ramesh Jarkiholi and deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi met Yediyurappa on Tuesday and are believed to have discussed cabinet expansion. BJP sources said Jarkiholi had put forth his demand to make him Deputy Chief Minister with the plum Water Resources portfolio.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #B S Yediyurappa #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.