Only around 4 lakh out of about 60 lakh Scheduled Caste students received post-matriculation scholarships

Over 55 lakh post-matriculation scholarships for Scheduled Caste (SC) students have not been awarded in India even as the academic session is coming to end.

As many as 61.3 lakh SC students were identified for receiving scholarships, reported The Economic Times citing latest central government data. Of these, only 4.09 lakh students received the scholarship amount till the end of 2021.

The scholarships have remain unawarded across states, including poll-bound ones. However, the Centre is now pushing for disbursement of the scholarship amount, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, before the model code of conduct for election comes into effect, it said.

Under this scholarship scheme for SCs, financial assistance of an annual amount of about Rs 18,000 is offered to students to pursue any post-matriculation course.

As per the data accessed by the publication, UP awarded the scholarship amount to about 1.3 lakh students out of 13 lakh identified beneficiaries as of December 2021.

In Punjab, not even a single scholarship was given to the 2.24 lakh SC students waiting for it. The same is the case in Uttarakhand, where none of the more than 24,000 beneficiaries has received the amount, the report said.

The situation is the same in other states despite the salience of the SC vote there, said the report. In West Bengal, 1.36 lakh students have received scholarships so far against the 7.3 lakh identified for it. In Madhya Pradesh, only 15,450 received the scholarship out of 5.15 lakh SC students. In Odisha, it is 37,000 out of 1.63 lakh, Andhra Pradesh disbursed to 94,350 out of 2.1 lakh, while in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala with 3.6 lakh, 3.8 lakh and 1.2 lakh students respectively, no one received the amount, said the report.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi are also among the states that haven't disbursed any scholarships in the year, it said.