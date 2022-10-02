Only about 57,000 marriages registered in Delhi in last 3 years: Data

Representative Image (PTI)

With Delhi hitting the headlines for a record number of people tying the nuptial knot during the wedding season every year, the numbers are not reflected in the official records as only about 57,000 marriages were registered in the city in the last three years.

Officials say a large number of Delhiites do not get their weddings registered till they need the marriage certificate for visa or other purposes.

Considered a wedding hub, the national capital hosts thousands of marriages every day during the wedding season between October and December and January and March.

On some ''auspicious'' days, the number crosses the 20,000-mark often leading to traffic snarls with wedding processions and wrongly parked vehicles on roads.

According to the Revenue Department data, 11 districts received a total of 62,811 applications, out of which 56,918 marriages were registered between October 1, 2019 and August 31, 2022.

Southwest district had the highest number of marriage registrations at 9,122, followed by Shahdara at 8,157, northwest at 6,712, south at 6,299 and west at 6,279, the data showed.

Northeast district had the least number of marriage registrations. Of the 1,058 applications received, 918 registrations were done, the data showed.

Central (3,616), east (3,988), New Delhi (3,437), north (4,465), southeast (3,925) had less than 5,000 marriage registrations during the same period, the data showed.

According to the data, between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2018, a total of 60,304 marriages were registered while 19,254 marriages were registered between January 1, 2019 and September 30, 2019.

Officials said the registration numbers were low because people do not feel that it is necessary to get their marriage registered.

''Marriage registrations are compulsory by law but it all depends on the individual's choice and the number of applications received,'' said a senior official.

''The applications for marriage registration are filed through the e-district portal and they are duly considered. The applicants themselves have the option of choosing the date and time of registration,'' the official added.

Mostly, people who have go abroad and get a visa apply for a marriage registration. Otherwise, they don't feel the need for getting the document, the official said.

An official from the northeast district, which has the lowest number of registrations, said the socio-economic profile is another factor affecting the number of applications.

''Due to low literacy levels, lack of awareness, and socio-economic profile of people inhabiting the district, the numbers are lower in our district as compared to others,'' said the official.

''The district is mostly inhabited by daily wage earners and migrant workers,'' added the official.