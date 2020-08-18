Only 31% migrant labourers received free grains under Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme: Report

The Centre's free grain scheme for migrant labourers has reached only 31 percent of intended beneficiaries, the Centre told the Parliamentary standing committee on labour.

At a panel meeting on August 17, the Centre said that 800,000 tonne of grain had been earmarked for distribution to migrants regardless of whether they have a ration card. Of this, 638,000 tonne of grain (about 80 percent) was lifted by the Centre to be granted to states, which would distribute it among the intended beneficiaries.

However, until August 5, only 2,46,000 tonne was distributed by the states to 2.51 crore people. This is just 30.75 percent of the total grain allotted to this scheme and 38.55 percent of the grains made available to states, The Economic Times reported.

Officials told the committee that the electronic point of sale (ePoS) system in fair price shops does not work in remote areas due to connectivity issues. Hence, ration card holders have not been able to avail the benefits in some parts of some states, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

They informed the panel that till July only 2,000 interstate transactions, benefitting around 13,000 migrants, had taken place through ePoS. They bought only 31,500 kg of grain from fair price shops.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced the supply of free food grain to all migrants.

"For non-(PDS) cardholders, they shall be given 5 kg wheat/rice per person and 1 kg chana per family/month for two months. Eight crore migrants will benefit from this and Rs 3,500 crore to be spent on this," the Finance Minister said.

The Centre had earmarked Rs 3,500 crore for this scheme. Of this, Rs 3,109 crore was meant for food grains and Rs 280 crore for pulses. This scheme will continue until September 30.

Sitharaman had said that national portability will be achieved in the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme by March 2021 across the country.

"In order to benefit migrants, a portal for public ration cards will be brought in. This can be used across states. Around 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states, covering 83 percent of PDS population, will be covered by national portability by August," she had said.