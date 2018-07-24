Only 25% applicants appeared for entrance exams in Jadavpur University

Out of the total 6571 applicants who enrolled for the admission to Jadavpur University’s English and Bengali undergraduate courses, less than 1,720 (one-fourth of the total) applicants actually appeared for the entrance exams, as per a report in The Times of India.

Students and professors of JU had taken on the administration over individual departments’ right to conduct admission tests. This decision backfired severely has an uproar was caused among the students resulting in them going on a hunger strike and confining senior university officials in their office for several days. Eventually, the administration had to put their foot down and accept the demands of students to have entrance test-based admissions.

However, all the chaos and uproar for entrance exams turned out to be completely fruitless, as only a handful of students managed to turn up on the exam day. According to a JU official, the original English admission test date coincided with the July 21 Trinamool Martyrs’ Day rally, and then it was finally rescheduled to July 23. Several students had arrived in the city on July 11 when the tests were initially supposed to be conducted. However, all the agitation and strikes ensured enough confusion that students didn't return on the postponed date.

"This clearly indicates that parents are not in favour of sending their children to study in an institution where there are too many agitations. Yes, many students have taken admission in other reputed institutes in the state and elsewhere but that cannot explain why only 22% (or 420) applicants appeared for the Bengali admission test," a professor told the paper. "