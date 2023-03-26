 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Only 15% insolvency cases reach resolution during Oct-Dec 2022; recover 27% of claimed amount

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

As much as 45 per cent cases were concluded through liquidation, according to a Kotak Securities analysis of the latest data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Representative Image

Only 15 per cent of the 267 insolvency cases admitted in company law tribunals during October-December 2022 reached resolution with overall recovery of just 27 per cent of claimed amount, the IBBI data showed.

As much as 45 per cent cases were concluded through liquidation, according to a Kotak Securities analysis of the latest data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the second quarter of FY23 saw 256 cases in NCLTs (National Company Law Tribunals), massively down from the yearly run-rate of 2,000 cases in FY20. According to the analysis, one-third of all liquidations happened because no resolution plans were received.

Of the 1,901 cases resolved so far, in 1,229 cases the banker decided to go in for a liquidation, while in 600 cases, no resolution plans were received. In 56 cases, the resolution plan was rejected for non-compliance and in the remaining 16 cases, the debtor contravened provisions of the resolution plan.