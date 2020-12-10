Only 10% of employees have returned to office: Report

Only 10 percent of employees have returned to office, as on November 2020 end, when compared with levels in March, according to a report.

In Mumbai and Delhi, 20 percent employees have gone back to office while the number is 5 percent for Bengaluru and Hyderabad, The Times of India reported citing data from WorkInSync.

Even software majors such as Infosys, Wipro and TCS still have only 5 percent of their staff working from office.

10 percent of employees in metro cities have gone back to office, while the number is 20 percent in the rest of the country, the report said. More women employees have made efforts to resume working from office, as against their male counterparts.

Staff in sectors such as pharma and IT, ITeS and BPO are returning to office at a faster pace (27 percent and 16 percent respectively) than their counterparts in the software industry (3 percent), the report added.

Deepesh Agarwal, CEO of WorkInSync, said the index suggests that the return-to-office levels in the IT, ITeS and BPO sector could recover to 50 percent of pre-COVID levels by May 2021, and as much as 80 percent by September. This could be based on hopes of a vaccine against COVID-19.

"Since the phase-2 of re-opening, there has been a consistent upward shift in the way employees have returned to work and that trend will pick up pace in the next few months," Agarwal said, as quoted by The Times of India.