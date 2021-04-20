Online stores selling oxygen cylinders run out of stock due to surge in demand amid COVID-19 2nd wave: Report

A worker in Prayagraj filling oxygen cylinders, for use in a Covid-19 hospital facility. (Photo: Sanjay Kanojia / AFP)

Online sales of portable oxygen cylinders have seen a surge, after the second wave of COVID-19 infections caused a surge in demand.

Many online stores, such as DMart, Amazon and Flipkart, have already run out of stock, The Times of India reported.

Even if stock is available, delivery is limited to a few pin codes. Online and offline dealers are citing a waiting period of 10-15 days for the next delivery, the report said.

Dealers say demand has risen by four times in the last four days, with the price of O2 cylinders (both online and offline) increasing 20-30 percent, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Such cylinders, filled with pure natural oxygen, typically cost a minimum of Rs 5,000.

The percentage of COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen support during the second wave has increased compared to the first wave, while those requiring ventilator support has decreased, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Group Tech Industries, which sells on DMart, told The Times of India, "We were forced to suspend our business activity and stopped working in the last four days due to non-availability of stock."

The proprietor of Coimbatore-based dealer Lifetex said: "We are open to take orders, however, we are unsure when we will be restocked with oxygen cylinders. It will take a minimum of 10-15 days for the next stock to arrive."

Dealers said they have not received any communication from manufacturers regarding schedule of supply of O2 cylinders, the report said.