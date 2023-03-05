 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Online sealing completed to prevent further damage to crude oil pipeline: CPCL

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

The leak in the pipeline of Cauvery Basin Refinery of CPCL occurred on Thursday night, apparently due to the damage to the old pipeline used to transport crude oil to the Karaikal port once in one-and-a-half months.

Currently, the officials of the Indian Oil group company are engaged in the flushing of the pipeline in a controlled manner to make the pipeline "hydrocarbon free". (Representative Image)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation have completed online sealing of the crude oil pipeline to prevent any further damage following the leakage that occurred last week on the Nagore Pattinacherry coast in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Sunday.

Currently, the officials of the Indian Oil group company are engaged in the flushing of the pipeline in a controlled manner to make the pipeline "hydrocarbon free".

"No abnormality was observed today," CPCL said in its update today.

A mobile oil recovery unit and oil dispersants were used to avoid any impact to the environment due to the leakage, it said.