Online sealing completed to prevent further damage to crude oil pipeline: CPCL

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation have completed online sealing of the crude oil pipeline to prevent any further damage following the leakage that occurred last week on the Nagore Pattinacherry coast in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Sunday.

Currently, the officials of the Indian Oil group company are engaged in the flushing of the pipeline in a controlled manner to make the pipeline "hydrocarbon free".

"No abnormality was observed today," CPCL said in its update today.

A mobile oil recovery unit and oil dispersants were used to avoid any impact to the environment due to the leakage, it said.

Officials from CPCL and IOCL were working round the clock while the Nagapattinam district administration has been extending its full support to the operation.

Meanwhile, fishermen from the village in Nagapattinam district reportedly continued their agitation today demanding the authorities to remove the underwater pipeline.

Fishermen claimed fish died due to the oil spill which posed health hazards for them.

The leak in the pipeline of Cauvery Basin Refinery of CPCL occurred on Thursday night, apparently due to the damage to the old pipeline used to transport crude oil to the Karaikal port once in one-and-a-half months.

The pipeline, laid about 20 years ago, remained idle for most part of the month. It is suspected that the residue in the pipeline could have caused the minor leak leading to the oil spill for about 50 metres.