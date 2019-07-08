Online monitoring system in place for schemes for STs: Govt

The government has put in place an online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes, Union minister Arjun Munda said on July 8.

The Tribal Affairs Ministry monitors utilisation of Tribal Sub-Plans (TSP) funds based on the mechanism designed by NITI Aayog.

Munda told the Lok Sabha that an online monitoring system has been put in place and the framework envisages monitoring of expenditures vis-a-vis allocations of TSP funds under various schemes of central ministries.