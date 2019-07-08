App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Online monitoring system in place for schemes for STs: Govt

The Tribal Affairs Ministry monitors utilisation of Tribal Sub-Plans (TSP) funds based on the mechanism designed by NITI Aayog.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government has put in place an online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes, Union minister Arjun Munda said on July 8.

Munda told the Lok Sabha that an online monitoring system has been put in place and the framework envisages monitoring of expenditures vis-a-vis allocations of TSP funds under various schemes of central ministries.

Close
The ministry has developed online portals for monitoring of its schemes related to NGO grants, scholarships, Forest Rights Acts, Tribal Research Institutes, Special Central Assistance, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, Research and Grants, he added.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #India

