Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Online hiring activity sees 5% jump in Apr-Jun qtr: Report

According to the Monster Employment Index, during the April-June quarter the production and manufacturing sector exhibited 53 percent growth vis-a-vis last year.

Representative Image
Online recruitment activity in the April-June quarter registered a 5 percent increase over the year ago-period, primarily driven by strong economic growth and policy reforms, says a report. According to the Monster Employment Index, during the April-June quarter the production and manufacturing sector exhibited 53 percent growth vis-a-vis last year.

"This trend can be attributed to positive impact of reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as also portrayed in a 7.7 percent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018, solidifying our position as one of the fastest growing major economies," said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com - APAC & Gulf.

The report further said though the telecom/ISP sector has recorded a growth of 22 percent in the April-June quarter, on a month-on-month basis, it has eased from 28 percent in April 2018 to 21 percent in May and down to 17 percent in June 2018.

"Telecom sector is treading with caution as recent developments have resulted in layoffs and job losses and all eyes are on the new-telecom policy expected in 2018 to be a shot in the arm for the sector's health," Mukherjee added.

The report further noted that media and entertainment (up 33 percent), home appliances (up 37 percent) and retail (up 21 percent) remained active sectors despite moderation in pace.

Moreover, banking/financial services, insurance (up 18 percent) maintained an up-trend in the April-June quarter.

In terms of cities, the highest growth was seen in Jaipur (up 20 percent), followed by Chandigarh (18 percent) and Kolkata ( 15 percent), the report said.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 06:00 pm

