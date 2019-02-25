App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Online dashboard to provide live feed of food being prepared in railway kitchens

The portal, Rail Drishti Dashboard, will also have information about movement of trains, freight and passenger earnings, stations and tickets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Millions of passengers can now access live feed of how their meals are being cooked and packed at railway kitchens on an online dashboard, which was launched by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

The portal, Rail Drishti Dashboard, will also have information about movement of trains, freight and passenger earnings, stations and tickets.

The website is user friendly and people can closely observe the condition of various facilities and lodge complaints on the portal, Goyal said at a press conference at Rail Bhavan here.

"The portal will give out information about various trains, stations, tickets sold and enable the public to watch live feed from IRCTC kitchens across the country," he said.

related news

"We are accountable to the needs and aspirations of the public. This platform brings us closer to the dream of a digital railways which encourages transparency by bringing all the information in the public domain," the minister said.

Besides this, the dashboard will display the number of tickers sold, income generated per day, per week, per month and per year.It will show the achievements of the railways and information related to freight trains, he said.

"Grievances of people will be taken care of and people can closely watch the 41 developments in the railways on the dashboard," Goyal said.

The portal can be reached at www.raildrishti.cris.org.in.

Goyal said the NDA government has served the people of the country and given its report card each year."It is now on public. It is time to see their mandate," he said.

The minister has asked officials to make the portal's URL simpler. He also called for suggestions from people to improve the website.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.