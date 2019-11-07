Onion prices skyrocket, reach Rs 100/kg in Delhi

The prices of onions, which are skyrocketing due to low procurement from producing states, have reached to Rs 100 per kilogram in Delhi, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the prices are increasing despite a dip in the wholesale prices of the kitchen staple. Following a continuous hike for three weeks in the wholesale markets across Nashik, considered the onion belt of Maharashtra, the price was corrected by Rs 1,000 per quintal on November 6.

The average traded price of onion at Lasalgaon market, India’s largest wholesale onion market, was Rs 4,300 per quintal on November 6 — almost Rs 1,000 correction from the price of Rs 5,501 per quintal it traded on November 4, the report said.

Meanwhile, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has assured that the government is taking all steps to contain the price rise.

In view of high prices, Paswan reviewed the situation of demand, supply and prices with top officials of food and consumer affairs departments for two hours at his residence on November 6. The secretaries of both departments were present.

"We have reviewed the onion availability and price situation. Prices have gone up as production (kharif onion) has declined by 30-40 percent in the country," Paswan told reporters.

There was a delay in sowing of kharif onion because of late arrival of monsoon and later floods in many states damaged the crop, he said.

Stating that prices fluctuate depending on supply-demand, Paswan said currently, there is mismatch in this. However, the government is taking measures to improve availability and check prices.

"We are concerned about the situation and the government is trying its best. We have taken maximum steps," he said.