you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Onion prices increase 40% in 7 days as rainfall hits supply

Retail price of the kitchen staple in Delhi shot up to Rs 80 per kg on November 5, data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry shows

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Onion prices increased by up to 40 percent in several Indian cities in the last seven days after heavy rains disrupted supply, The Times of India reported.

Retail price of the kitchen staple in Delhi shot up to Rs 80 per kg on November 5, data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry shows. The same stood at Rs 70 and Rs 50 per kg in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

The Centre said it will relax fumigation norms and facilitate import of the key kitchen staple from Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran to boost domestic supply. A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of an inter-ministerial committee, headed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava, which reviewed the prices and availability of onions in the country.

Currently, imported onions are allowed in the country after the commodity is fumigated with Methyl Bromide and certified by the exporting nation. Importers are required to pay huge charges if fumigated at Indian ports.

"It (supply) is expected to improve in the coming days. ...Union government to act as a facilitator for import of onion. Phytosanitary and fumigation requirement to be suitably liberalised to facilitate imports," said a November 5 statement issued by the Consumer Affairs Ministry allaying importers' concerns.

Indian missions in Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran will be requested to facilitate the supply of onions to India, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official told PTI. This is expected to facilitate the immediate import of 80 containers and diversion of 100 containers in the high seas to India.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Commodities #India

