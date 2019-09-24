Onion prices hover around Rs 80/kg in Delhi, Mumbai

Prices of onions continue to remain high across India’s metros on September 24. Rates are now hovering around Rs 80 per kg in certain cities.

On September 24, retail prices of onions stood around Rs 75-80 per kg in Mumbai and Delhi. The same in Bengaluru and Chennai was Rs 60 per kg. Hyderabad was the most affordable at Rs 41-46 per kg.

Onion prices have risen sharply -- by almost Rs 30-40 per kg -- in many places over the last few days because of supply shortage and excess monsoon rain in major onion growing states. This has taken prices to a four-year high.

On September 23, reports suggest that the Centre was planning imposing stock limits on onion traders.

Also read | Onion prices to calm down in next few days: Narendra Singh Tomar

As per the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, retail onion prices rose to Rs 57 per kg in Delhi, Rs 56 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 48 per kg in Kolkata and Rs 34 per kg in Chennai last week. Prices stood at Rs 60 per kg in Gurugram and Jammu during the same period.

However, trade data showed retail onion prices skyrocketing to Rs 70-80 per kg towards the end of the last week from Rs 50-60 per kg in the preceding week.