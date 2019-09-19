Onion prices highest since December 2017, reach Rs 3,500 per quintal in Lasalgaon

Onion prices shot up to a 21-month high at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, India’s largest wholesale onion market on September 18, as its average wholesale price reached Rs 3,500 per quintal, The Times of India has reported.

The price of onions was recorded at Rs 756 per quintal on the same day in 2018, the report said.

Before September 18, the highest average wholesale price of onion was recorded at Rs 3,400 per quintal on December 12, 2017.

The price has been almost tripled since July 31 this year, when the rate was recorded at Rs 1,250 per quintal at Lasalgaon.

According to an Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) official, the rise in demand as compared to supply has led to an increase in the prices. “There has been a shortage of the commodity in the onion growing states of the country, leading to a sharp rise in demand for onions from Maharashtra,” the official told the publication.

The hike came a few days after the government imposed a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $850 per tonne on onions. On September 12, the MEP was imposed to curb its shipments and help bring down spiralling domestic prices.

The Minimum Export Price (MEP) is the rate below which no exports are allowed. "Export of all varieties of onions will be allowed only on letter of credit subject to a minimum export price of $850 FOB (freight on board) per metric ton till further orders," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had said in a notification of imposing MEP.

However, the prices increased have increased by 20 percent — from Rs 2,900 per quintal to Rs 3,500 per quintal since imposition of MEP.

Asked about the high onion prices, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan termed it a “temporary phase.”

"It is a temporary phase. Every year we face this problem (price rise) in three main perishable commodities potato, onion and tomato. This year, it is onion. However, we have enough supply in our buffer," the minister told scribes on September 17.