Onion price hits Rs 11,000 per quintal mark in Maharashtra’s Nashik

The wholesale price of onions of the summer variety rose to Rs 11,000 per quintal on December 2, during an auction at the Kalwan Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Nashik in Maharashtra.

December 2 was the first trading day of December and the wholesale price of the summer crop of onions was the highest this season in Nashik district, a major producer of the vegetable, APMC sources told news agency PTI.

The previous highest wholesale auction price of onions was Rs 9,000 per quintal recorded at the Kalwan APMC last month, they said.

During the morning session, summer onions were auctioned at minimum Rs 4,000 per quintal and maximum Rs 11,000 a quintal, they said.

The average price was Rs 10,000-10,300 per quintal at the Kalwan APMC, the sources said.

Onions brought in 129 vehicles were auctioned at the APMC on December 2, they said.

In August, onion prices ranged between Rs 1,000-3,000 per quintal and the average price was Rs 2,400 per quintal. The prices increased in September when they ranged between Rs 3,000-4,000 per quintal and the average price was Rs 3,200 per quintal. In October, the maximum price increased to Rs 4,500 per quintal and the average price was Rs 3,800.

Last month, the maximum price reached the Rs 9,000 a quintal mark, whereas the average was Rs 4,900.

There was no auction of summer onions at the Lasalgaon APMC, on December 2. Instead, red onions brought in around 250 vehicles were auctioned at the Lasalgaon APMC -- the country's largest wholesale onion market -- sources told PTI.

The prices ranged between minimum Rs 3,000 per quintal to maximum Rs 8,401 per quintal and the average rate was Rs 7,100 a quintal.

The Rs 8,401 per quintal is the highest auction rate for red onions recorded at the Lasalgaon APMC this season. The previous highest price, Rs 6,565 a quintal, was recorded on last Saturday.

The prices of red onions at the APMC ranged between Rs 1,800-6,565 per quintal and the average rate was Rs 5,001, the sources said.

Centre’s directions

The Centre, on December 2, asked state governments to crackdown on traders hoarding onions, create buffer stocks and distribute imported edible bulb at a reasonable rate in order to provide relief to common man from soaring prices.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries to review the issue of rising onion prices across the country, an official statement said.

Onions are selling at a high price of Rs 75-100 per kg in major cities.

The ministry monitors prices of 22 essential commodities based on the data collected from 109 market centres spread across the country.

Onion is a seasonal crop with harvesting period of rabi (March to June), kharif (October to December) and late-kharif (January-March). During July to October, the supply in the market comes from stored onions from rabi (winter-sown) season.