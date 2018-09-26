App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ONGC seeks exemption from government's share buyback request

This follows local news reports which said the government wants the ONGC to buy back a portion of its 67.45 percent stake in the company to meet its divestment target.

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) has sought an exemption from a government request to buy back government-held shares in the company as ONGC needs the funds for its own capital expenditures, Chairman Shashi Shanker said on Wednesday.

