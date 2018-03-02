ONGC declares 2nd interim dividend of 45%

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) today declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The Board of the company at its meeting today approved payment of 45 percent, i.e. Rs 2.25 on each equity share of Rs 5 as second interim dividend, the company said in a statement.

The total payout on this account will be Rs 2,887 crore. The Record date for distribution of dividend has been fixed for March 14. The first interim dividend of 60 per cent (Rs 3 on each equity share of Rs 5) was paid by the company in November, 2017.