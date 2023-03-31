ONGC contributes Rs 100 cr to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief in India

ONGC contributes Rs 100 crore to PM CARES fund

The state-run oil company, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on March 31 contributed Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to assist in the fight against the current surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

ONGC's contribution is intended to support the Indian government's efforts to bolster the healthcare infrastructure and combat the COVID-19 and H3N2 influenza viruses, according to a press release from the company.

During the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020, ONGC contributed Rs 300 crore to the PM CARES Fund. In 2020, oil companies, including ONGC and the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), contributed over Rs 1,000 crore to the PM CARES Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ONGC also contributed an additional Rs 70 crore to the fund in FY 2021-22 to maintain the medical equipment purchased by Oil Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) during the two waves of the pandemic.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, praised ONGC's contribution to the PM CARES fund, stating that India's energy sector continues to support the country's healthcare infrastructure.