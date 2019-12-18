One year of Congress govts in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh: Here's what party, Opposition say

In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a year ago, the Congress party had ousted the saffron party from the three Hindi heartland states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- and formed government.

On the occasion of completing one year, the governments are presenting their list of works, while the opposition is slamming the governance. Here’s how the year-old governments have fared:

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that he and his cabinet colleagues have provided sensitive, transparent and accountable administration as expected by the people.

The Congress came to power in the state last year and Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the chief minister on December 17, 2018.

Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said the government has worked for the interests of every section of society.

To mark the day, the state government organised several programmes.

However, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje alleged that the Congress government, which is divided into two factions, has failed to keep up its promises and is celebrating one year of misgovernance. She further said every class, including farmers, youth, women, businessmen and employees, are "feeling cheated and are distressed by the chaos that has spread in the last one year".

Madhya Pradesh

In December 2018, Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The party came to power in the state after defeating the BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years.

In one year, the government has fulfilled 365 pre-poll promises, claimed the CM, adding that the second phase of waiver of farm loans in the state began on December 17.

To mark the Congress-led dispensation's one year in office, Nath released vision document 2020-2025, which aims to make the state a prosperous one.

During the release, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the state government has generated employment for thousands, made efforts in promoting micro-enterprises and focused on health and education which did not receive adequate attention in the past.

However, the BJP has claimed that the Kamal Nath government is ignoring the welfare of common people, especially farmers. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state has been devastated and ruined under the current government.

Chhattisgarh

The Congress government highlighted efforts made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet for farmers, traders, women and other sections of society.

The BJP, however, is constantly attacking the state government for not fulfilling its poll promises.