One-time financial of Rs 50,000 given to 21,235 families of COVID-19 victims: Delhi minister

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Delhi government has provided a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to 21,235 families that lost their near ones to COVID-19, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Monday.

Separately, 9,484 of the 12,668 applications received have been approved for a monthly pension of Rs 2,500, he said at a press conference here.

Under the "Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana", the Delhi government has been providing a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of all the coronavirus victims in the city and a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to households that have lost the sole breadwinner and for children orphaned due to the pandemic.

"A total of 25,100 applications have been received for a one-time financial aid of Rs 50,000. So far, 21,235 families have been given the assistance,” Gautam said.

Around 2,500 families did not avail the scheme due to various reasons, while around 1,500 will receive the aid soon, he added. The minister said the city government has approved 9,484 of the 12,668 applications received for the monthly pension of Rs 2,500.

Of the applicants, 7,955 have already started receiving the pension, he said, adding that 1,120 applications are under verification in the revenue department.

Gautam underlined that the government has been disbursing pensions as soon as the verification process is complete and the pendency is negligible.