Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

One tagline, two parties: 'Main Nahi, Hum' has switched sides between rivals Congress, BJP over the years

The PM launched "Main Nahi, Hum" as an app and platform. In 2014, it was the tagline of a campaign by Congress. It was earlier used by Modi in 2011 while he was Gujarat CM

Neha Alawadhi @alnehaa

The tagline of a new initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one that has switched sides over the years.

The PM on Wednesday addressed technology professionals from across the country as part of a new platform to promote corporate social responsibility at Indian IT firms.

An app and a platform have been developed for the purpose, and PM Modi tweeted the following on Tuesday evening:

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1054747482884759553

In 2014, "Main nahi, hum" (Not me, Us) was the tagline of a campaign by rival Indian National Congress.

congress-NEWThe campaign was targeted at Modi, who, at the time, was not the PM. The Congress campaign had come under criticism from some commentators.

It was, however, not the first time the tagline had been used. Modi had used the same in 2011 when he was chief minister of Gujarat, at a camp in Mehsana, according to this government document.

The event on Wednesday is a townhall. The aim of the latest campaign is to focus on the volunteering efforts undertaken by technology corporates and IT professionals in the social sector.

The initiative is also supported by the IT industry body National Association of Software and Services companies:

https://twitter.com/nasscom/status/1054760361658908672
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:43 pm

tags ##ITServices #CSR #Narendra Modi #Technology

