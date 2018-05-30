One paisa reduction in petro prices cruel joke on people: Cong

The Congress today dubbed as a "cruel joke" on the common man the reduction of petrol and diesel prices by one paisa per litre after 16 days of relentless hikes. Congress spokesperson RPN Singh said the high fuel prices have adversely impacted the people, especially the middle class and farmers, which has led to agitation across the country.

"If we look at the fuel prices in the last four years, there has been Rs 10 lakh crore loot and one paisa relaxation. This is a cruel joke," he told a press conference here.

"Is this the joke this government wants to play on the common people of the country," he asked as he alleged that the government has collected as much as Rs 10 lakh crore in the last four years through central excise on petrol and diesel.

Another party spokesperson Manish Tewari took a dig at the government on the one paisa reduction.

"May be @dpradhanbjp wants the country to dance with ecstasy at this huge relief of ONE WHOLE PAISA! WOW!," he tweeted.

Singh alleged that while the ruling party has hundreds of crores to buy MLAs in Karnataka and has spent as much as Rs 4,600 crore on advertisements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is giving only one paisa relief to the people though price cut on fuel.

He said despite the crude oil prices being much cheaper during the NDA regime as compared to the UPA's tenure, higher excise duty on petrol and diesel is taking a toll on people.

Singh also said petrol and diesel should be brought under the ambit of the GST.

The oil companies this morning announced reduction in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in Delhi. This was rectified to 1 paisa a litre.

Singh said as his party president Rahul Gandhi has mentioned, the Congress will protest on street and Parliament till the fuel prices are reduced considerably.

On a query over former president Pranab Mukherjee accepting an invite from the RSS to be the chief guest at a function at the Sangh headquarters on June 7, Singh said he would not like to comment.