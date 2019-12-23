App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

One of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create trouble in country: Venkaiah Naidu

Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools based in and around Srinagar, he said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there is no question of any compromise on that.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said one of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create more trouble in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools based in and around Srinagar, he said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there is no question of any compromise on that.

"We are trying to resolve the dispute on PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) issue with the neighbour," Naidu said without mentioning Pakistan during the interaction at his residence here.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Venkaiah Naidu

