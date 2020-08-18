One Nation, One Ration Card | Many states yet to come on board: Report

The Parliamentary standing committee on labour was informed that many states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattishgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are yet to come on board the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' mechanism.

While 24 states and Union Territories are already on board, 12 are yet to extend support. Some states have sought the co-existence of the hybrid system, under which a ration card holder is entitled to lift his/her share using either the old or new system. But other states want improved internet connectivity before the system is rolled out, The Financial Express reported.

"West Bengal has not opted for the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ mechanism. Chhattisgarh has also complained about the connectivity issue. A number of other states have also said that connectivity is not smooth in their respective states," panel chairman Bhartruhari Mahtab said.

The Centre had earlier said by March 31, 2021, all states will be added to the scheme.

The ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ is a central government initiative that would allow eligible beneficiaries to avail food grains they are entitled to, under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country. They would be able to do so without the need to obtain a new ration card for the new location.

"The government aims to achieve 100 percent coverage by March 2021," the Finance Minister said.

Ration card holders, who are eligible for subsidised food grains, can buy up to 5 kgs of rice at Rs 3/kg, wheat at Rs 2/kg and coarse grains at Rs 1/kg per month as mandated under the National Food Security Act passed in 2013.