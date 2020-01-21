'One Nation One Card' scheme to be implemented across India by June 1

The Centre's ambitious 'One Nation, One Card' initiative — a ration card portability scheme — will be implemented across the country by June 1, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said.

The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution made the announcement on January 20 while speaking with reporters.

"We will implement the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by June 1 in the whole country. Under this scheme, a beneficiary will be able to avail benefits across the country using the same ration card," said Paswan.

Earlier, Paswan had said this facility had been started in 12 states in the country on the first day of 2020. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand and Tripura are 12 states where ration card portability was implemented from January 1, 2020.

After the initiative rolls out, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card.