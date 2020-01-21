App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'One Nation One Card' scheme to be implemented across India by June 1

Earlier, Paswan had said this facility had been started in 12 states in the country on the first day of 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre's ambitious 'One Nation, One Card' initiative — a ration card portability scheme — will be implemented across the country by June 1, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said.

The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution made the announcement on January 20 while speaking with reporters.

"We will implement the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by June 1 in the whole country. Under this scheme, a beneficiary will be able to avail benefits across the country using the same ration card," said Paswan.

Close

Earlier, Paswan had said this facility had been started in 12 states in the country on the first day of 2020. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand and Tripura are 12 states where ration card portability was implemented from January 1, 2020.

related news

Also read | ‘One Nation-One Card’: All you need to know about the new mobility card

After the initiative rolls out, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card.

Under the NFSA, about 75 crore beneficiaries have been covered so far against the target of 81.35 crore, as per official data.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #India

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.