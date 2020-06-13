App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

One more dies as Jammu and Kashmir reports 156 fresh cases; total count 4,730

So far 53 people, six in Jammu and 47 in Kashmir, have died of the infection in the union territory.

PTI
File image
File image

One person died of coronavirus as Jammu and Kashmir recorded 156 fresh cases, taking the UT's infection tally to 4,730 on Friday, officials said.

So far 53 people, six in Jammu and 47 in Kashmir, have died of the infection in the union territory.

The fresh death was reported from Jammu's Rajouri, the officials said.

Of the 156 fresh cases, 88 were reported from Jammu and 68 from the Kashmir region.

Friday's new cases included 80 people who recently returned to the union territory, they said.

Shopian district in south Kashmir had the highest number of cases at 38 followed by Kathua (26). There were no fresh cases in three districts -- Bandipora, Ganderbal and Udhampur--they said

So far, 4,730 have tested positive for the disease in the UT.

"Of these, 3,633 are in Kashmir and 1,097 in the Jammu region,” the officials said.

There are 2,591 active cases in the union territory–1,853 in Kashmir and 738 in Jammu--while 2,086 patients have recovered, they said.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 07:48 am

tags #coronavirus #India

