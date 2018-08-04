App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

One more body found, AP quarry blast toll reaches 11

The massive explosion at the quarry unit in Hathi Belgal under Aluru Mandal last night claimed 10 lives and left four seriously injured.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The death toll in the explosion at a stone quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district rose to 11 with one more body being recovered at the blast site today, police said. The massive explosion at the quarry unit in Hathi Belgal under Aluru Mandal last night claimed 10 lives and left four seriously injured.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the incident, Kurnool District Collector S Satyanarayana said.

The exact cause of the blast would be ascertained after the probe, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of each of the deceased.

The victims are said to be from Odisha.

The explosion occurred when regular work was being carried out at the quarry unit, an investigating officer had said yesterday.

"At least 20 workers were said to be at the spot when the gelatin sticks used for blasting the quarry exploded. The sudden explosion trapped the workers, causing the fatalities," the officer said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kurnool.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and has directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

The leader of Opposition Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan have also expressed grief over their incident and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India

