Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

One man's vulgarity is another man's lyric: Kerala HC refuses to declare magazine cover with breastfeeding woman as 'obscene'

"We looked at the picture with the same eyes we look at the paintings of artists like Raja Ravi Varma. As beauty lies in the beholder’s eye, so does obscenity, perhaps," the court said in its judgment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Kerala high court on Wednesday rejected a petition declaring the cover of Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi's March issue — which featured a breastfeeding woman — as "obscene", noting that obscenity is subjective.

"We looked at the picture with the same eyes we look at the paintings of artists like Raja Ravi Varma. As beauty lies in the beholder’s eye, so does obscenity, perhaps," the court said in its judgment.

The image on the magazine's cover featured model Gilu Joseph breastfeeding a child. The headline read "Mothers tell Kerala, 'please don't stare, we need to breastfeed'."

The court said "one man's vulgarity is another man's lyric" and that "shocking one's morals" is an "elusive concept".

Criminal cases had been filed against the magazine, as well as model Gilu Joseph, under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Rules, section 45 of the Juvenile Justice Act and sections under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and Article 39(e) and (f) of the Constitution of India.

The court cited writer-historian William Dalrymple when saying that throughout history, Indian art has celebrated and appreciated the human body.

"The Indian psyche has always been mature and is able to see the sensuous even in the sacred," the court said, giving examples of paintings at Ajanta and temple architecture.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 12:09 pm

tags #India #Kerala

