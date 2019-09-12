One drowns, 5 missing during immersion of Ganesh idols in Maharashtra

A volunteer immerses an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into a pond on the second day of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade - RTX3DESU

One person drowned and five others were missing during immersion of Lord Ganesh idols on September 18 at different places in Maharashtra, police said.

The incidents were reported from Amravati, Bhandara and Satara districts and the missing persons are feared to have drowned, they said.

One Soma Shivanakar drowned in a pond while immersing an idol of Lord Ganesh this morning in Dolsar village of Bhandara district, an official said.

His body has been recovered, he said.

At Watole Shukleshwar village in Amravati district, at least four devotees were washed away while immersing Lord Ganesh idols in the Purna river, the official said.

Another devotee, Chaitnya Shinde (20), a resident of Malkapur, was feared to have drowned in the Koyana river at Karad in Satara district, the official said.