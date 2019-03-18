One CRPF jawan killed, 5 injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

One CRPF jawan was killed and five others were injured in an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on March 18, officials said.

The naxals first set off an improvised explosive device (IED) and then opened fire on CRPF troopers from the 231st Battalion, who along with a state police unit, were on road security duty in the district's Aranpur area, they said

The incident took place around 4:30 pm near the Central Reserve Police Force's Kamal post in Dantewada, the officials said.

In the attack, a CRPF head constable was killed and five personnel injured, a senior official of the paramilitary force said.

The security forces were attacked in a forest between Kondapara and Kamalpur villages under the Aranpur police station limits, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

"The CRPF team returned fire. Five jawans have received injuries on the face in the encounter. The gun fight is still underway and reinforcements are being rushed to the site," he added.

The injured personnel are being taken for treatment by helicopter.