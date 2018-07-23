App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

One crore houses under PMAY-G to be built by 2019: Ram Kripal Yadav

Yadav said as per an all-India level estimate 4.04 crore rural people were found without houses under the scheme but later the Gram Sabha eliminated 1.37 crore people from the list, leaving only 2.67 crore such people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has set a target for constructing one crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) by 2019, Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav said today.

Yadav said as per an all-India level estimate 4.04 crore rural people were found without houses under the scheme but later the Gram Sabha eliminated 1.37 crore people from the list, leaving only 2.67 crore such people.

Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said of the 2.67 crore houses, one crore will be built by 2019 while the rest will be constructed by 2022.

The erstwhile rural housing scheme - Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY) -- has been restructured into PMAY-G with effect from April 1, 2016 and is being implemented through state governments and union territories.

Yadav said as on July 19, 2018 "A total of 42.56 lakh houses have been constructed" against the target of one crore.

In reply to a supplementary, Yadav said a total of 16 lakh such houses were to be built in Bihar but could not be constructed owing to problems like shortage of sand supply.

Now the target has been reduced to construction of 11 lakh houses and the state government has given an assurance to construct these on a war footing, he said.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

