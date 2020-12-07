One BJP Worker Dead In Clashes With Bengal Police During Siliguri Rally

Police used water cannons and tear gas shells on the protesters who were part of the BJP rally against the TMC government’s 'misrule'.

One Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker died on December 7 after they clashed with the West Bengal Police during their rally in Siliguri, North Bengal.

“Ulen Roy, a senior BJP worker, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw,” Tejasvi Surya, MP and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said.

“Many BJP workers injured during their peaceful protest. Democracy being murdered in West Bengal,” He added.



Siliguri: Police use tear gas shells&water cannon on BJP Yuva Morcha workers protesting against West Bengal govt, at Tinbatti

The police reportedly had to resort to using water cannons and tear gas shells on the protesters who were part of the BJP rally against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government’s “misrule”.

The clashes broke out after the police stopped the BJP workers from moving past the barricades at two points near the branch secretariat ‘Uttarkanya’.

Local media reports suggested that the protesters had also indulged in stone pelting, while some members of the rally reportedly set fire to the bamboo barricades.

The youth wing of the saffron party had taken out two protest marches alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government has not fulfilled the promises made to the people of north Bengal. They have alleged that the general public has not been able to avail the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes.