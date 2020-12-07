PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

One BJP Worker Dead In Clashes With Bengal Police During Siliguri Rally

The clashes broke out in Siliguri, West Bangal, after the police stopped the BJP workers from moving past the barricades at two points near the branch secretariat ‘Uttarkanya’.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 06:40 PM IST
Police used water cannons and tear gas shells on the protesters who were part of the BJP rally against the TMC government’s 'misrule'.

Police used water cannons and tear gas shells on the protesters who were part of the BJP rally against the TMC government’s 'misrule'.


One Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker died on December 7 after they clashed with the West Bengal Police during their rally in Siliguri, North Bengal.

“Ulen Roy, a senior BJP worker, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw,” Tejasvi Surya, MP and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said.

“Many BJP workers injured during their peaceful protest. Democracy being murdered in West Bengal,” He added.

The police reportedly had to resort to using water cannons and tear gas shells on the protesters who were part of the BJP rally against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government’s “misrule”.

The clashes broke out after the police stopped the BJP workers from moving past the barricades at two points near the branch secretariat ‘Uttarkanya’.

Close

Related stories

Local media reports suggested that the protesters had also indulged in stone pelting, while some members of the rally reportedly set fire to the bamboo barricades.

The youth wing of the saffron party had taken out two protest marches alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government has not fulfilled the promises made to the people of north Bengal. They have alleged that the general public has not been able to avail the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #west bengal
first published: Dec 7, 2020 06:40 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.