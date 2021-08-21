Onam 2021 | Here's how politicians and celebrities wished and celebrated on social media

Onam, also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, falls in the first month of the Malayalam calendar, Chingam and is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in Kerala.

Malayalis around the world celebrate the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala and the return of the legendary King Mahabali, by organising a grand feast, also known as Onam Sadhya. Celebrated as a harvest festival among Malayalis, it marks the beginning of the New Year.

Politicians like Shashi Tharoor, PM Modi, Amit Shah, extended wishes to the people of the country on Onam. Also, several celebrities including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Jahnvi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Radhika Pandit too have taken to social media to wish their fans on the occasion.

Here are some of the wishes:

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today posted a video of him participating in swing tradition as part of Onam - a harvest festival celebrated by Keralites. Tharoor is seen dressed in a red kurta along with a white mundu in the nearly 30-second video.



There’s an Onam swing tradition that one normally leaves to young girls. I was persuaded to get Into the spirit of things this year. Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/Z23nJ9Fmfp

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

Wishing "There’s an Onam swing tradition that one normally leaves to young girls. I was persuaded to get Into the spirit of things this year. Happy Onam!"

Earlier, he also mentioned that the ancestral house at Pallakad's Elavanchery village.



As part of our Onam celebrations, “Puthari” puja at my ancestral home, Mundarath House, Elavanchery, Palakkad district, Kerala. Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/ZxYd2sPhR8 August 20, 2021



Prime Minister Narendra Modi too sent out Onam greetings to the people of the country.

In a tweet, he said: “Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone’s good health and wellbeing.”





Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021





Extending Onam greeting, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "Onam greetings to all our fellow citizens! This festival is a celebration of the new harvest. It highlights the tireless work of farmers. It is an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature. I wish progress and prosperity for all fellow citizens"



Onam greetings to all our fellow citizens! This festival is a celebration of the new harvest. It highlights the tireless work of farmers. It is an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature. I wish progress and prosperity for all fellow citizens.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2021



Onam greetings to everyone! May this festival bring peace, prosperity and good health in our lives. pic.twitter.com/fscaBFX7rt — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 21, 2021





Happy Onam! Wishing you all an abundance of happiness, peace and togetherness this day and always. Stay safe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 21, 2021



HAPPY ONAM!!!

Onaashamsakal to all the brothers and sisters! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) August 21, 2021