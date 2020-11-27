On tantric’s advice, Rajasthan man buys demonetised currency, worships to improve financial condition: Report

A man in Rajasthan, who was arrested with demonetised currency notes worth Rs 5.20 lakh, said he bought the money to worship them as a tantric had told him that this will improve his financial condition, said officials.

Hanuman Singh, a native of Hanumangarh district, was arrested on November 24 in Nagaur with banned current notes under section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), reported Hindustan Times citing Devi Lal Bishnoi, station house officer of Kuchera police station in Nagaur.

According to the report, the police arrested Singh with banned notes of Rs 5.20 lakh, all with face value of Rs 500.

In the investigation, Singh said that he had purchased the currency from a man, named Nain Singh Rajpurohit by paying him Rs 1 lakh, a police official from Nagaur said as per the report. The currency was unaccounted and that is why Rajpuorhit had possessed them, the official said.

Asked about the reason behind buying the banned notes, the accused said he was under financial crisis since the demonetisation was announced in November 2016.

A tantric told him to worship the demonetised currency before selling them to improve his financial condition. For this, Singh had come to a holy place in Nagaur, said the report quoting the police official.

After worshipping, the accused was planning to sell them to his relatives in Punjab at Rs 1.50 lakh, it said.

During the questioning, Singh also confessed that the tantric had duped him worth thousands for giving the advice, the report stated.

The police have informed the Reserve Bank of India, the income tax department and other agencies about the recovery of demonetised currency notes, and a probe has been started in the matter, the report said.