Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

On R-Day, Tej Pratap reaches RJD office to find gates shut

It seems the old guard in the party is uneasy with the young blood, symbolized by myself and Tejashwi (younger brother), Yadav told reporters

Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday received a rude shock when he reached the RJD Bihar headquarters here to greet party workers on the occasion of Republic Day but found the gates of the premises shut.

The mercurial RJD MLA summoned the caretaker of the premises, got the gates opened and went inside where he vented his ire at the partys state president Ram Chandra Purve who had reportedly ordered that the office remain shut for the day.

This is a serious matter. No party keeps its gates shut on the Republic Day. It is an occasion when party colleagues get a chance to interact. It seems the old guard in the party is uneasy with the young blood, symbolized by myself and Tejashwi (younger brother), Yadav told reporters.

On finding the gates padlocked I called up Madan, a loyalist of my father who keeps the keys to the premises in his custody. I was shocked when he told me that the premises had been locked for the day on directions of Ram Chandra Purve, he said.

I have noticed that my Janata Durbar has left some of the old guard uneasy. But Purve needs to do some reality check. If he wants to remain in the party, he would do better to behave himself. I am going to talk to Tejashwi and demand stern action, Yadav said.

Incidentally, Purve who was not immediately available for comments on Tej Prataps outbursts had attended a Republic Day function held at the Deshratna Marg residence of Tejashwi Yadav, a kilometer away from the RJDs Birchand Patel Marg office.

A former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi is at present the leader of the opposition in the state assembly and has emerged as the partys de facto leader in the absence of Lalu Prasad who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases and undergoing treatment for multiple ailments at a Ranchi hospital.

Yadav has, of late, begun to hold court at the party office where he listens to peoples grievances and redresses these in a style reminiscent of his father. His Janata Durbar has triggered speculations of sibling rivalry within the party.

The brothers, however, debunk such speculations and make it a point to stand holding each others hands at public functions in a show of solidarity, the latest instance being the celebration of birth anniversary of veteran socialist leader and their fathers political mentor Karpoori Thakur a couple of days ago.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #India #Politics #RJD

