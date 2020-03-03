App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On March 8, PM Modi to give away his social media accounts to ‘women who inspire us’

On March 2, PM Modi had hinted that he would give up his social media accounts, sending netizens into a tizzy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will give away his social media accounts, on March 8, Sunday, to women “whose life and work inspire us”.

March 8 is observed as the International Women's Day.

PM Modi tweeted: "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs."

The prime minister also shared an image showing how any woman, interested in taking over his social media accounts for the day, could do so.

On March 2, in a cryptic tweet, PM Modi had hinted that he was “thinking of giving up” his social media accounts on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This was interpreted by many as the prime minister quitting social media altogether. The tweet had sparked a frenzy on Twitter.

In about an hour, the tweet had been retweeted over 26,000 times, with comments of people pouring in almost every second.

Within minutes, 'No Sir' started trending on Twitter with people's reactions varying from shock to confusion. Several netizens urged him not to quit social media.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 01:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

