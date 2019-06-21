International Yoga Day: Asanas to help politicians in Parliament

India, and, indeed, the world will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.

Preparations have started, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das told news agency ANI that over 35,000 people will be present at the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to perform yoga.

PM Modi has been talking about the benefits of yoga for a long time. Other politicians might also avail its benefits, considering yoga helps attain peace of mind, patience and logic in speech— things that might come in handy during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, or life in general.

Pranayama: Among other benefits that Pranayam has, it helps in improving memory— something that is required in Parliament, especially when it comes to rattling off names and figures. It may also help some members brush up their memories regarding what they might or might not have done for their Parliamentary constituency.

Shavasana: Also called the corpse position, Shavasana helps with relaxation at the end of a yoga session. This may help relieve the stress and pressure our representatives in the Lower House and Upper House might feel after a particularly taxing debate. However, it must also be noted that the 'asana' is often seen being practised during a Lok Sabha session or even a press conference, and that goes against the grain of the original idea.

Sukhasana: Our MPs and Ministers reserve their choicest of words for Parliament, trying to put across a well-articulated point that, in the shouting matches that debates sometimes tend to become, gets lost in anger and aggressiveness. To help control that, Sukhasana might come in handy: just sit comfortably with crossed legs, keep your spine straight, place your hands on your knees, relax your body and breathe gently.

Bhujangasana: The 56-inch chest is quite alright in political rallies, but when it comes to standing up in Parliament to debate a particular Bill, strong back and shoulder muscles are necessary. Bhujangasana will help you in that respect.