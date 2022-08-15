English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    On Independence Day, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 75 'Aam Aadmi Clinics'

    Hoisting the national flag during a state-level function at Guru Nanak Stadium, Bhagwant Mann said these mohalla clinics will offer around 100 types of clinical tests for free, besides giving medicines to patients at no cost.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday dedicated 75 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ to the people of the state to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

    Hoisting the national flag during a state-level function at Guru Nanak Stadium here, Mann said these mohalla clinics will offer around 100 types of clinical tests for free, besides giving medicines to patients at no cost.


    Each of these clinics will have four staff members, including an MBBS doctor and a laboratory technician, he said.

    “Today, we dedicate 75 mohalla clinics to mark 75 years of Independence,” Mann told the media. More such clinics will be launched in the coming days, he added.

    “We had promised to set up mohalla clinics in Punjab. The experiment of setting up such in Delhi has been very successful,” he said.

    Responding to the Opposition’s criticism of converting buildings of ‘Sewa Kendras’ into ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’, Mann said the structures had been lying in shambles and they were converted into ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ or mohalla clinics after renovation.

    “We are fulfilling our promises,” the chief minister claimed.

    Close

    Related stories


    Mann also spoke about his government’s other initiatives such as ‘One MLA, One Pension’ and free electricity.

    “After the AAP government was formed, we started taking decisions from Day One, and now, results of these decisions have started coming,” he said.

    “One MLA, One Pension law has been implemented. We spoke about giving 300 units of free electricity from July 1. In around 20 days, 51 lakh households will get zero electricity bills,” he said.

    PTI
    Tags: #76th Independence Day #Aam Aadmi Clinics #AAP #Independence Day 2022 #Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 02:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.