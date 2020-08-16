On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's second death anniversary, PM Modi tweets collage of old pictures in his memory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter a video montage in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary

With PM Modi's voiceover in the video, the clip features pivotal moments of Vajpayee's political career.



Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd

“Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress,” wrote PM Modi in his tweet.

“This country will never forget Atal Ji’s sacrifice. Under his leadership, India held its head high as a nuclear power. As a politician, a Member of Parliament, a minister or Prime Minister, Atal ji has performed very well in many roles,” PM Modi’s could be heard as saying in the video.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Vajpayee.

Shah said the country for the first time saw "good governance" being implemented across the nation under Vajpayee.

The Modi government is striving for the welfare of the poor and good governance by keeping his ideas at the centre of its work, Shah added.

Rajnath Singh said Vajpayee's tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India's development will always be cherished, and his vision for the country will continue to inspire coming generations.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.