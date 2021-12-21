Omicron Update: India reports 200 cases of new COVID-19 variant, 77 recovered

Uttar Pradesh has reported two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, both were recovered. (Representative image: AP)

Two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its latest update on December 21. Of these, 77 patients have been recovered, showed the update.

As per a statement, issued by the Union health ministry, Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the highest number of Omicron cases with 54 patients in each state. Out of 54 cases in Maharashtra, 28 were recovered while 12 were recuperated in the national capital.

Telangana is at the third position on the list with 20 cases of the new variant of COVID-19. None of them have been recovered yet, as per the ministry’s update.

They have been followed by Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14). As many as 15 patients were recovered in Karnataka, 18 in Rajasthan, while no one was recovered in Kerala and Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh has reported two cases, both were recovered. Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported one case each. Of these Andhra and Bengal’s cases were recovered, while the two patients in the other two states are still infected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on December 20 that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added it would be "unwise" to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones.

"... with the numbers going up, all health systems are going to be under strain," Soumya Swaminathan told Geneva-based journalists.

The variant is successfully evading some immune responses, she said, meaning that the booster programmes being rolled out in many countries ought to be targeted towards people with weaker immune systems.