Omicron threat | Health ministry advises states to consider local curbs ahead of upcoming festive season

The Centre on December 23 advised states and union territories to not let their guard down and ensure local-level containment measures are put in place ahead of the festive season.

States were advised to be vigilant and monitor case positivity, doubling rate and clusters of new cases across districts.

On containment, the central government advised states to impose night curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, especially, notify containment zones, buffer zones in case in new COVID-19 clusters, reported news agency ANI.

"Observe all precautions; don't let your guard down," the health ministry said during a review of COVID-19 status and preparedness in view of Omicron variant.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccination, states were advised to ensure 100 percent coverage of left out first and second dose eligible beneficiaries in an accelerated manner. “Special focus to be given to those districts where the first and second dose coverage is less than the national average," the health ministry said in a press release.

With that, the ministry also laid down the following five-fold strategy for tackling the Omicron threat.

1. On containment, states were advised to:

>> Impose night curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, especially ahead of the forthcoming festivities.>> Promptly notify “Containment Zones”, “Buffer Zones” in case in new clusters of Covid positive cases.>> Ensure strict perimeter control of Containment Zone as per extant guidelines.

>> Send all cluster samples to INSACOG Labs for Genome Sequencing without delay.

2. On testing and surveillance, states were asked to keep a close and strict watch on number of Delta and Omicron cases in all districts; case positivity on a day-on-day and week-on-week basis; the doubling rate; and new emerging clusters and initiate containment in these areas.

In addition, the following needs attention too:

>> Conduct tests as per extant ICMR and MoHFW guidelines.>> Ensure door-to-door case search in the containment areas.>> Test all SARI/ILI and vulnerable/co-morbid people.>> Ensure right proportion of RT-PCR: RAT (at least 60:40) tests in total tests being conducted daily.

>> This can be ramped up to 70:30 ratio.

Ensure contact tracing of all COVID positive persons & their timely testing, especially in clusters reporting high numbers.

Utilise the access to “AIR SUVIDHA” Portal to monitor the international passengers.

3. On clinical management, states were informed that the existing National Clinical Management Protocol remains unchanged for Omicron. They were advised to:

>> Increase bed capacity, ensure logistics like ambulances and enforce mechanism for seamless shifting of patients.>> Ensure operational readiness of oxygen equipment.>> Maintain buffer stock of essential medicines of at least 30 days.>> Utilise funds sanctioned under Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP-II) to ensure that the requisite capacity of health systems is developed at/near hotspots to respond to any emergency. State health secretaries to monitor the status and progress of fiscal spending and physical progress in this regard on a daily basis.>> Ensure stringent enforcement of home quarantine/ isolation as per extant guidelines.

>> As many states have decommissioned COVID facilities, they are required to keep an action plan ready for making these operational along with adequate availability of doctors and ambulance on call, in case there is a rise in COVID cases.

4. On front of COVID safe behaviour, states were advised to:

>> Ensure advance engagement and information so that there is no misinformation or panic.>> Communicate transparently on hospital and testing infrastructure availability.>> Conduct regular press briefings.

>> Encourage community participation and strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

5. Regarding vaccination, states were advised to:

>> Ensure 100% coverage of left out first and second dose eligible beneficiaries in an accelerated manner>> Give special focus to those districts where the first & second dose coverage is less than the national average.>> Strengthen door-to-door vaccination campaign, especially in States/UTs where vaccination coverage is below the national average.>> States going in for elections in the near future to exponentially ramp up the vaccination, especially in the low coverage districts to protect the vulnerable population.

>> Pockets with low vaccination coverage and those with low COVID exposure may be more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant. States to accord special attention to ramp up vaccination in these pockets.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Decmeber 22 had said, "Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level."

The health secretary stressed that there should be constant review at the district level of the population infected by COVID-19, the geographical spread of the latest identified cluster, the prevalent hospital infrastructure and its utilization.