Omicron strain: These states have reported cases of new COVID-19 variant

The B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, first detected in South Africa, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a Variant of Concern (VOC), the health body's top category for worrying coronavirus variants. (Reuters)

Omicron variant cases in India rose to 21 on December 5 with the addition of 17 more cases of the potentially more transmissible COVID-19 strain - nine persons in Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra and a man in Delhi who arrived from Tanzania.

Most of those who tested positive either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four states and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant.

States and UTs have once against started re-tightening preventive measures in the face of the Omicron threat.

Take a look at all the states/UTs that have reported cases of Omicron variant:

Maharashtra: Seven persons, including a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, have tested positive for the Omicron variant in Pune on December 5, taking the state's tally of those found infected with this strain to eight.

On December 4, a 33-year-old man from Thane had tested positive for the Omicron variant. The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

Delhi: A 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has tested positive for Omicron, making it the first case of the new COVID-19 variant in the national capital.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week, officials told PTI.

The person is fully vaccinated and is currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital with mild symptoms. Authorities are trying to locate and isolate 10 people who occupied the seats close to this passenger on the flight.

Rajasthan: Four members of a family, who recently returned from South Africa, and their five acquaintances recently tested positive for the Omicron variant in Jaipur.

Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said the family of four has already been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital in Pratap Nagar.

Gujarat: On December 4, the genome sequencing established that a 72-year-old NRI man, who arrived from Zimbabwe had contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The man, who had taken both the doses of a Chinese vaccine in Zimbabwe, is currently at an isolation ward of a hospital in Jamnagar.

The man's wife and brother-in-law have also tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on December 2 in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both men are fully vaccinated.