Omicron scare: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till New Year's Eve

Amid surging cases of Omicron variant, the Mumbai Police has extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC until December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The deputy commissioner of police (operations), in a statement, said that only people up to 50 percent of the capacity at a venue would be allowed to attend any event and organisers of programmes should be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits the gathering of five or more persons at one spot and holding of public meetings, among other things.

According to the order, people have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to stem the coronavirus spread.

"All persons connected with organisation of any programme, event etc as well as service providers and participants, visitors, guests, customers shall be fully vaccinated," it said.

Any shop, establishment, mall, event and gathering must be manned by fully vaccinated persons and all visitors and customers at such places shall be fully inoculated against coronavirus, the order stated.

If the number of people present at such events exceeds a thousand, then the local disaster management authority will have to be informed about the same, it said.

"The order shall come into force in the areas under the control of commissioner of police, Mumbai, with immediate effect from December 16, 2021, and will remain in force till 24.00 hrs of December 31," it stated.

Maharashtra has so far reported 32 cases of the Omicron strain, including in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, was detected last month in southern Africa and it has been causing alarm all over the world.

(With inputs from PTI)