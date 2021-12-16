MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Omicron scare: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till New Year's Eve

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits the gathering of five or more persons at one spot and holding of public meetings, among other things.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
(File Image)

(File Image)


Amid surging cases of Omicron variant, the Mumbai Police has extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC until December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The deputy commissioner of police (operations), in a statement, said that only people up to 50 percent of the capacity at a venue would be allowed to attend any event and organisers of programmes should be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits the gathering of five or more persons at one spot and holding of public meetings, among other things.

According to the order, people have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to stem the coronavirus spread.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"All persons connected with organisation of any programme, event etc as well as service providers and participants, visitors, guests, customers shall be fully vaccinated," it said.

Read: Coronavirus Update | Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 87,245

Any shop, establishment, mall, event and gathering must be manned by fully vaccinated persons and all visitors and customers at such places shall be fully inoculated against coronavirus, the order stated.

Also read: Omicron cases likely to surge across Maharashtra in January: health official

If the number of people present at such events exceeds a thousand, then the local disaster management authority will have to be informed about the same, it said.

"The order shall come into force in the areas under the control of commissioner of police, Mumbai, with immediate effect from December 16, 2021, and will remain in force till 24.00 hrs of December 31," it stated.

Maharashtra has so far reported 32 cases of the Omicron strain, including in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, was detected last month in southern Africa and it has been causing alarm all over the world.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Omicron
first published: Dec 16, 2021 01:23 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.