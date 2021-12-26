Omicron Scare: Karnataka imposes night curfew, bans New Year eve parties

Representative image: Reuters

Amid surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Karnataka government on December 26 announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state for 10 days starting December 28 from 10pm to 5am.

The state also announced other restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings amid fresh COVID-19 concerns and the increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“From December 30 to January 2, restaurants/hotels/clubs/pubs will function with 50 percent of their seating capacity strictly adhering to

COVID appropriate behaviour,” the order said.

The order also directs all staff members of the said entities to compulsorily possess a COVID-negative RTPCR report in addition to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting December 28, all gatherings, meetings, conferences, including marriages, should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 people, according to new orders.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

“There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Karnataka has reported 38 cases of Omicron strain so far.

The state on Saturday logged 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the caseload to 30,04,239 and the toll to 38,309. The day also saw 91,707 people being vaccinated, taking the total number of those given the jabs so far to 8.45 crore.

